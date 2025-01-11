In one of his final moves as President, Joe Biden authorised substantial military aid to Ukraine—a decision that not only prolongs the devastating conflict but will also define his legacy. Rather than steering towards diplomacy, this decision seems to deepen the scars of a war that has already claimed countless lives and uprooted millions. History may not be kind to this choice, as it reflects a persistent adherence to military solutions over peaceful resolutions.

However, the recent indication from the Kremlin that President Vladimir Putin is open to talks with former President Donald Trump offers a rare glimmer of hope. Trump’s well-documented scepticism towards America’s involvement in foreign wars, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, signals a possible shift from military escalation to diplomatic engagement. If Trump leverages this stance to mediate or negotiate a ceasefire, it could pave the way for meaningful peace talks—something the people of Ukraine desperately need. The toll on Ukrainian civilians is immeasurable. The loss of life, mass displacement, and destruction of infrastructure have pushed the nation to the brink. The prospect of peace, no matter how uncertain, must not be dismissed. It is time for global leaders to recognise that endless military aid and strategic posturing only serve to deepen the crisis. The focus must shift towards sustainable peace and reconstruction.

Diplomacy, not warfare, should take precedence. While scepticism around Trump’s motives may linger, any initiative that prioritises peace over conflict must be welcomed. The Ukrainian people deserve more than being pawns in geopolitical power struggles—they deserve the chance to rebuild and reclaim their lives.

The world watches closely. The opportunity for peace is fragile but real. It must not be squandered.