Humanity Bowed

The dignity of humanity has bowed down in Gaza, and history bears witness to it. No place in Gaza is safe. Palestinians face adversity wherever they go, with no sanctuary for humans or animals alike. Cats and dogs in Gaza now scavenge the remains of Palestinians, a harsh reality underscoring the lack of food for both humans and animals. Aid from humanitarian organisations has been detained, and the last hospital in Gaza has been destroyed in bomb attacks. On Gaza’s soil, Israel has ignited unrelenting flames of war, fuelling further devastation.

Since Hezbollah entered the conflict, Israel has exploited the opportunity to escalate atrocities against Palestinians. The violence is unending; people have ceased burying the dead, leaving animals to consume the corpses for survival. Tomorrow, no one can claim ignorance of Gaza’s plight, as the world witnesses Israel’s barbarism and the Muslim world’s silence. Muslims have forgotten their history, succumbing to Jewish dominance, which has silenced them like statues.

As 2025 began, while much of the world celebrated, bombs rained over Gaza. Social media captured the stark contrast: joy in other nations, despair in Palestine. For Palestinians, no year is new—they yearn for an end to this conflict, which threatens their existence.

Oh UNO, where are your human rights charters? Oh Arab world, why are you in a deep slumber? Oh global nations, why have you remained silent for so long? The world must act to stop this barbarism. Any country that ends Israel’s aggression in Gaza will earn immortal recognition in history.

SADAM HUSSAIN,

Ghotki.