Imran Khan seeks bail in eight May 9-related cases from Lahore High Court

Former prime minister has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) requesting bail in eight cases, including the Jinnah House attack case, linked to the May 9 incidents.

In his plea, Khan argued that he was in NAB custody in Islamabad at the time of the incidents and has been falsely implicated as part of political victimisation. He further stated that he has been facing legal actions related to these cases for the past two years.

The petition urged the court to grant bail and order his release in all eight cases.

Earlier, the Lahore Anti-Terrorism Court had rejected his bail applications in these cases. Khan is reportedly named in 12 cases related to the May 9 events, though he has already secured bail in four of them.