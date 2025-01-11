Saturday, January 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Ishaq Dar praises OIC’s support for Kashmir and efforts against Islamophobia

Ishaq Dar praises OIC’s support for Kashmir and efforts against Islamophobia
Web Desk
6:20 PM | January 11, 2025
National

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar lauded the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) principled stance and unwavering support for the Kashmiri people's just struggle for self-determination.

He expressed these views during a meeting with OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, who called on him in Islamabad on Saturday. Welcoming the Secretary General, Dar appreciated the appointment of the OIC’s special envoy on Islamophobia and acknowledged the organisation’s significant participation in the international conference on “Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities.”

The discussions between the two leaders spanned various critical issues, including the situation in Gaza and the Middle East, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Afghanistan, Islamophobia, and the global challenges of discrimination and violence faced by Muslims.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1736577358.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025