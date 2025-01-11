Ishaq Dar praises OIC’s support for Kashmir and efforts against Islamophobia

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar lauded the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) principled stance and unwavering support for the Kashmiri people's just struggle for self-determination.

He expressed these views during a meeting with OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha, who called on him in Islamabad on Saturday. Welcoming the Secretary General, Dar appreciated the appointment of the OIC’s special envoy on Islamophobia and acknowledged the organisation’s significant participation in the international conference on “Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities.”

The discussions between the two leaders spanned various critical issues, including the situation in Gaza and the Middle East, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Afghanistan, Islamophobia, and the global challenges of discrimination and violence faced by Muslims.