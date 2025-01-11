Islamabad Police foil smuggling attempt

successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large cache of arms, ammunition, and drugs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the capital, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Arslan Shahzaib announced during a press conference at Tarnol Police Station on Saturday.

Providing details, the SSP revealed that the seized weapons included 168 nine mm Glock pistols, 69 nine mm Beretta pistols, 19 thirty-bore pistols, 15 Makarov pistols, one 32-bore pistol, four MP-5 carbines, two 12-bore double-barrel shotguns, 10 twelve bore shotguns, and three 44 bore rifles. Additionally, 12,500 rounds of 30-bore ammunition, 4,000 rounds of nine mm ammunition, 4,040 rounds of 44 mm ammunition, 2,900 rounds of .308 ammunition, and 100 rounds of seven mm ammunition were recovered.

The operation also led to the confiscation of 150 grams of ice and 4,450 grams of heroin powder. The suspect, identified as Raza Muhammad, has a criminal record involving eight cases across various districts in Punjab.

A case has been registered at Tarnol Police Station, and further investigations are ongoing.