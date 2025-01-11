Japan embassyannounces MEXT teachers training scholarship program 2025

ISLAMABAD - The Embassy of Japan in Pakistan yesterday announced Teachers Training Scholarship 2025 of MEXT (The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science, and Technology) for Pakistani teachers who have teaching experience of five years in primary or secondary school, public or private. Age should be 35 or less.

The purpose of this training course is to provide an opportunity to Pakistani teachers to conduct research on school education in Japan and learn new methodologies and teaching techniques from Japanese experts which may help them in their professional growth. MEXT offers each year scholarships to international teachers who wish to conduct research on school education at designated educational institutions in Japan as teacher training students under the Japanese Government MEXT Scholarship program. This is maximum 18 month duration non-degree training course, but applicant will get a certificate after completing the required course at the university in Japan.