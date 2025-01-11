KP govt committed to address varsities’ financial crises: Minister

PESHAWAR - The Minister for Higher Education, Archives, and Libraries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Meena Khan Afridi, has said that the incumbent pro­vincial government is committed to addressing the financial crises faced by universities in the region.

He assured that universities struggling with financial challeng­es would soon be relieved of their difficulties and added that the provincial government’s aim is to drive universities and other insti­tutions toward sustainability and green energy. The provincial min­ister expressed these views during the inauguration of a 750 KW so­lar system at the University of Ag­riculture, Peshawar. He unveiled the solar system plaque and for­mally inaugurated it by pressing the solar activation button.

Pro Vice-Chancellor and Dean Prof Dr Daud Jan, Registrar Dr Ri­zwan Ahmad, Dean Prof Dr Ift­ikhar Hussain, Dean Prof Dr Ab­dul Rehman, Dean Prof Dr Shah Alam Khan, Dean Prof Dr Zafarul­lah, Treasurer Dr Abdul Salam, Engineer Kamran Khan, faculty members, and administrative staff were also present at the event. Di­rector of Works Engineer Zarif Khan briefed the minister.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Jehan Bakht welcomed the minister with a bouquet and expressed gratitude for his continued efforts in the de­velopment and promotion of high­er education. He highlighted the minister’s support in resolving the challenges faced by the university.

Dr Bakht mentioned that the University of Agriculture, Pesha­war, is the first institution to take a step toward the green energy initi­ative. He stated that the solar sys­tem would not only provide finan­cial benefits to the university but also reduce environmental pollu­tion and significantly lower elec­tricity expenses.

He further shared that anoth­er solar project is underway and will soon be completed. Regard­ing the ongoing academic and de­velopment projects, he added that the university has always focused on providing quality education, research, and training. Graduates of the university have made sig­nificant contributions not only at the provincial level but also at na­tional and international levels in the fields of agriculture, livestock, management, and IT. He praised the provincial government’s initia­tives to promote higher education.

In his address, Meena Khan ac­knowledged the role of experts from the University of Agricul­ture in advancing agriculture and its related fields. During the event, he also planted an Araucaria tree, marking the tree plantation cam­paign at the university, while the Vice-Chancellor presented a shield to the minister.