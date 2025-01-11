KP govt committed to address varsities’ financial crises: Minister

PESHAWAR - The Minister for Higher Education, Archives, and Libraries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Meena Khan Afridi, has said that the incumbent provincial government is committed to addressing the financial crises faced by universities in the region.
He assured that universities struggling with financial challenges would soon be relieved of their difficulties and added that the provincial government’s aim is to drive universities and other institutions toward sustainability and green energy. The provincial minister expressed these views during the inauguration of a 750 KW solar system at the University of Agriculture, Peshawar. He unveiled the solar system plaque and formally inaugurated it by pressing the solar activation button.
Pro Vice-Chancellor and Dean Prof Dr Daud Jan, Registrar Dr Rizwan Ahmad, Dean Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain, Dean Prof Dr Abdul Rehman, Dean Prof Dr Shah Alam Khan, Dean Prof Dr Zafarullah, Treasurer Dr Abdul Salam, Engineer Kamran Khan, faculty members, and administrative staff were also present at the event. Director of Works Engineer Zarif Khan briefed the minister.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Jehan Bakht welcomed the minister with a bouquet and expressed gratitude for his continued efforts in the development and promotion of higher education. He highlighted the minister’s support in resolving the challenges faced by the university.
Dr Bakht mentioned that the University of Agriculture, Peshawar, is the first institution to take a step toward the green energy initiative. He stated that the solar system would not only provide financial benefits to the university but also reduce environmental pollution and significantly lower electricity expenses.
He further shared that another solar project is underway and will soon be completed. Regarding the ongoing academic and development projects, he added that the university has always focused on providing quality education, research, and training. Graduates of the university have made significant contributions not only at the provincial level but also at national and international levels in the fields of agriculture, livestock, management, and IT. He praised the provincial government’s initiatives to promote higher education.
In his address, Meena Khan acknowledged the role of experts from the University of Agriculture in advancing agriculture and its related fields. During the event, he also planted an Araucaria tree, marking the tree plantation campaign at the university, while the Vice-Chancellor presented a shield to the minister.