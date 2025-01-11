Saturday, January 11, 2025
Lahore Bar Association elections to be held today

Our Staff Reporter
January 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Lahore Bar Association’s annual elections are set to take place on Saturday, January 11, with polling scheduled from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Over 14,700 registered lawyers are expected to cast their votes using a biometric system. A total of 35 candidates are vying for 11 seats. For the key position of President, four candidates are in the running: Irfan Hayat Bajwa, Mubashar Rehman Chaudhry, Adeeb Aslam Bhindar, and Mian Faiz Ali. The Vice President seat has six contenders, including Sajid Hussain Baloch, Malik Afzal Bashir, Malik Saif Khokhar, Mian Sharjeel, Mian Tahir Munir, and Humayun Zaheer Bhatti.

Meanwhile, Asif Kanwal Khan, Aslam Bhullar, and Waqas Kahloon will compete for the Vice President Model Town Court position. The Vice President Cantt Court seat will see a contest among Aflatoon Jhakkar, Zahid Mehmood Gul, and Abid Latif Khokhar. Six candidates are competing for the Secretary position: Junaid Haider Ansari, Shoaib Ashraf Bhatti, Malik Sharjeel Khokhar, Malik Fahad Nisar Khokhar, Naseer Bhalla, and Waqar Khan. For the Joint Secretary seat, the candidates are Samina Basra, Hafiz Shujaat Ali, and Shakeel Ishaq Khan. The Finance Secretary position has three contenders: Ejaz Gujjar, Zohaib Khan, and Malik Nadeem.  Four candidates - Arshad Chadhar, M. Faryad Chaudhry, Samina Khokhar, and Adnan Amjad Bhatti - are competing for the Library Secretary seat. For the Auditor position, Professor Atiq Ahmed Khan and Raheela Hafeez Rana are in a one-on-one race. The election board has imposed heavy fines on candidates for violating the election campaign’s code of conduct. Furthermore, candidates have been warned that any breaches on polling day could lead to disqualification.

Our Staff Reporter

