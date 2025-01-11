Land worth Rs213.8m recovered from illegal occupation

Peshawar - Anti-Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conducted a major operation in Tangi District, Charsadda, recovering 190 kanal and 2 marla of land worth 21 crore rupees.

According to the details, Anti-Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received complaints regarding the illegal occupation of land in the Tangi District of the Charsadda KP Housing Authority. An inquiry into the complaint revealed that 190 kanal and 2 marla of land, worth Rs21,386,250, had been illegally occupied.

With the cooperation of the District Administration Charsadda and the District Police Officer Charsadda, Anti-Corruption Khyber Pakhtunkhwa successfully recovered the land. The possession was handed over to the Assistant Commissioner of Tangi. After completing the necessary formalities, the Assistant Commissioner will hand over the land to the concerned authorities.