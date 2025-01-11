Larkana Police arrest wanted criminal

LARKANA - Larkana police conducted successful operation in the limits of Bakrani police station on Friday, wanted accused arrested with weapons. The arrested accused has been identified as Parvez Chandio, resident of Midbahu. The accused is wanted by the police in serious cases. A case has been registered against the accused under the Sindh Arms Act for the recovery of illegal weapons. Further legal and regulatory actions are ongoing, including the investigation of the accused. On successful operation by Senior Superintendent of Police Larkana Haseeb Javed Somar Memon, the orders of commendation certificates are issued for Bakrani Police.