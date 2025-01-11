Malala Yousafzai arrives in Pakistan for international girls’ education conference

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has arrived in Islamabad to attend the two-day international conference on "Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities," which begins today (Saturday).

The conference aims to address challenges in promoting girls’ education in Muslim communities globally, foster dialogue, and propose actionable solutions. Around 150 delegates from 47 countries are participating in the event.

Parliamentary Secretary for Education Farah Naz Akbar welcomed Malala at the airport and presented her with a bouquet. Malala will deliver a speech at the conference, focusing on strategies to overcome barriers faced by women in education.

Several global leaders have also arrived to participate in the summit, including Malaysian Minister of Religious Affairs Mohammadin bin Mokhtar, a delegation from Myanmar, and religious scholars Sheikh Ahmed Ahmedou and Sheikh Ahmed Al-Mustafi from Mauritania.

Notable attendees include U.S. Special Representative Leslie Elfridge, Iraqi religious scholar Mohammad Abbas Joad Al-Tabi, and Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Education and Science, Kenderbaiya Dogdurkul Sherzhiyona.