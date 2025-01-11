Man killed by son over property dispute

MULTAN - A man was gunned down by his son over a property dispute near Bahawalpur Road here on Friday. According to Rescue-1122,. Riaz Ahmad (55) had contracted two marriages and he excluded children from his first marriage from his property inheritance.On the day of incident, they had an altercation over the issue and one of the son fired four shots at his father’s chest,killing him on the spot. However, the accused managed to escape from the crime scene. Police concerned launched investigation.

MAN KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT

A motorcyclist was killed when a speeding truck hit and ran over him on Khanewal road,here on Friday. Rescue-1122 said that the deceased Ahmed (28) was the employee of Cloth Mill. The body was handed over to the heirs after completing formalities. Police launched investigation.

FIA NABS NHA OFFICIAL INVOLVED IN FRAUD

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle Multan on Friday arrested a National Highway Authority (NHA) employee involved in fraud and forgery.

According to FIA officials, Muhammad Qamar Shahbaz Saif a paramedical staff member in NHA allegedly had extorted Rs.600,000 from a complainant under the false promise of securing a job in the Anti-Narcotics Force(ANF).He also provided the complainant with a fake appointment letter to further his deception. The team raided and arrested the accused while further investigation was underway.

FIA ARRESTS 3 VISA FRAUDSTERS

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Multan Zone arrested three people involved in alleged human-trafficking and visa fraud cases, here on Friday. According to an official, the arrested accused were identified as Khalil Ahmed, Muhammad Ramzan, and Muhammad Afzal. They were found guilty of defrauding citizens by promising overseas employment in exchange for large sums of money. He said that accused collected Rs. 250,000 from a citizen to send him to Saudi Arabia for employment, but failed to deliver and subsequently went into hiding. Director FIA Multan Zone said that intelligence-based operations were being conducted to dismantle networks involved in human-trafficking and visa fraud.