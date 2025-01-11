Saturday, January 11, 2025
Maryam inaugurates Pak-Turk School

Punjab chief minister says Pak-Turk friendship will continue to prosper

Our Staff Reporter
January 11, 2025
MULTAN  -  Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his role in fostering development in varied sectors across Pakistan including Punjab and strengthening the bond of friendship between the two countries.

She was addressing a ceremony after inaugurating the Pak-Turk Maarif International School and College in Multan. The ceremony was attended by dignitaries from both Pakistan and Türkiye here on Friday.

Expressing her heartfelt gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, she declared him a “true brother of Pakistan.” She praised Turkish President’s visionary leadership and said that his unwavering support has further strengthened the bond between Pakistan and Türkiye, and his vision has been instrumental in promoting prosperity and unity.

The Punjab Chief Minister, commended the Maarif Foundation’s tireless efforts in enhancing the region’s educational landscape, calling it a beacon of hope for fostering educational and cultural exchanges between the two nations. Highlighting Türkiye’s consistent support, she remarked: “Türkiye has always stood shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan in times of need, demonstrating its sincerity and commitment to this wcherished friendship.”

The ceremony featured a vibrant welcome from young students who greeted the Chief Minister in Turkish, presented bouquets, and performed both countries’ national anthems. A documentary showcasing the achievements and mission of the Maarif Foundation was also presented, emphasizing its role in strengthening educational ties.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif toured the school’s library and various departments, expressing admiration for the state-of-the-art facilities. She reiterated the Punjab government’s dedication to supporting initiatives that foster bilateral cooperation in education and culture. Maryam prayed for the everlasting friendship and partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye, hoping it will continue to flourish for generations. The event underscored the shared vision of both nations to promote education, development, and mutual respect, marking a new milestone in their historic relationship.

The event was graced by the presence of Türkiye’s Minister of Education, Yusuf Tekin, Turkish Ambassador and Maarif Foundation President Birol Akgün, symbolizing the enduring and robust friendship between the two nations.

Earlier, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited the Multan University of Science and Technology during her official tour and laid the foundation stone of the Maryam Nawaz Sharif Girls’ Hostel. The 119-room hostel will have modern facilities including a dining hall, a gymnasium and a recreational lounge, aimed at providing a comfortable and supportive living environment to female students.

During her visit to the university, she toured various departments including the newly established Google Classrooms and the digital library. She appreciated the university’s efforts to adopt innovative learning technologies and enhance the learning experience for students.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed the incumbent government’s commitment to advancing education, particularly for women, by creating facilities that foster equal opportunities. She emphasized that the girls’ hostel will play a crucial role in empowering female students and promoting inclusivity in higher education.

She acknowledged the progress made by the university and assured continued support for initiatives that strengthen educational infrastructure.

Our Staff Reporter

