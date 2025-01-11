Maulana Fazlur Rehman criticizes government over economic conditions

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman emphasized on Saturday that better economic indicators were meaningless without a tangible impact on the lives of ordinary people.

During a press conference, he stated that the government needed to offer immediate relief to the masses, who were struggling under economic constraints. He stressed that the country's situation would only improve once the Pakistani rupee regained its strength.

Rehman called for collective efforts to resolve the nation’s problems, emphasizing that all stakeholders must be included in decision-making processes to ensure effective solutions.

He also expressed concern over the lack of communication with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), stating that the JUI-F had not been consulted regarding the ongoing dialogue. "The JUI-F is unaware of what is happening in the negotiation meetings," he remarked.