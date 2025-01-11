Mehsud tribal jirga to present key demands to FC

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN - A grand jirga of the Mehsud tribe was held in Tank, bringing together tribal elders, political and social figures, and youth to discuss pressing issues.

The jirga unanimously decided to send a delega­tion of elders to meet the IG FC South to present five key demands after receiving an invitation from the IG FC. The demands include immediate repatriation of the displaced population of Upper South Waziristan, a halt to new military operations, cessation of mor­tar shelling in populated areas, prevention of illegal deforestation, and the withdrawal of baseless FIRs against jirga members along with the release of de­tainees.

Participants stressed the importance of safeguard­ing the rights of the Mehsud tribe and resolving their concerns. The jirga members reaffirmed their com­mitment to pursuing their demands through peace­ful means.