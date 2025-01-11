Saturday, January 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Mercury drops after first winter rain in Sindh

Mercury drops after first winter rain in Sindh
Web Desk
12:15 PM | January 11, 2025
National

The first winter rainfall in various cities of Sindh, including Mirpur Khas and Sanghar, brought a drop in temperature, intensifying the cold weather.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported a minimum temperature of 5°C in Mohenjo Daro, the lowest recorded in the province.

The Met Office has also forecast rain in several districts of Punjab, including Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, and Narowal, with possible rain or snowfall in Galliyat and nearby areas.

Meanwhile, the PMD dismissed rumors circulating on social media about the "coldest days in history" and snowfall in central Punjab. The department clarified that due to Punjab's geographical and climatic conditions, snowfall in its central districts is not possible.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1736577358.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025