Mercury drops after first winter rain in Sindh

The first winter rainfall in various cities of Sindh, including Mirpur Khas and Sanghar, brought a drop in temperature, intensifying the cold weather.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported a minimum temperature of 5°C in Mohenjo Daro, the lowest recorded in the province.

The Met Office has also forecast rain in several districts of Punjab, including Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, and Narowal, with possible rain or snowfall in Galliyat and nearby areas.

Meanwhile, the PMD dismissed rumors circulating on social media about the "coldest days in history" and snowfall in central Punjab. The department clarified that due to Punjab's geographical and climatic conditions, snowfall in its central districts is not possible.