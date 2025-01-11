Motorcyclist injured by kite string recovering fast

LAHORE - Sabir Masih, a motorcyclist injured by a kite string, is showing rapid improvement and is expected to be discharged from the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) by Monday. Currently undergoing treatment in the hospital’s Surgical Unit 3, Sabir’s recovery has been commended by the medical team. According to the LGH administration on Friday, Principal Ameeruddin Medical College Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar visited the injured patient and was briefed by Dr. Kareemullah and Dr. Ahmed Naeem Akhtar about Sabir’s health status.

Talking to Sabir’s relatives, Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar said that following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, senior doctors had ensured top-notch medical care since the patient’s admission. He lauded the efforts of the LGH medical team, saying that a swift response and timely operation saved Sabir’s life.