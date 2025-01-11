MQM-P MPAs urge DC’s intervention to take action against encroachement

HYDERABAD - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani and Rashid Khan met with Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abedin Memon at his office on Friday. They expressed concerns over the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (HMC) failure to take adequate action against encroachment. The MPAs stated that despite repeated operations, the results have been unsatisfactory, and requested the DC’s intervention to take just action against encroachment. The MPAs also complained about delays in execution and completion of the development projects giving example of Rs2 billion project for the widening of Autobahn road and laying of a new drainage network on that road. Khan briefed the DC about the problems confronted on a daily basis by the traders in Liaquat Colony and Cloth market areas. Qaimkhani also pointed out projects in united numbers 4, 5 and 6 in Latifabad taluka which were facing delays.