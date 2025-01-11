Mubashar Rehman elected LBA President for 2025-26

The Lahore Bar Association (LBA) on Saturday elected its office-bearers for the 2025-26 term. The results were announced by the chairman of the election board, Chaudhry Imran Masood.

Chaudhry secured the position of president with 2,400 votes, while Mian Sharjeel was elected as senior vice president. Saif ul Malok Khokhar clinched the vice president seat for the year.

Additionally, Waqas Aslam Kahlon and Aflatoon Jhakar were elected as vice presidents for Model Town and Cantonment courts, respectively.

Naseer Bhulla and Shujaat Ali were chosen as general secretary and joint secretary, while Ijaz Gujjar secured the seat of finance secretary.

Polling took place from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM without any interruptions, with 35 candidates competing for 11 seats.