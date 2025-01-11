Saturday, January 11, 2025
NA body seeks presentation on PFF elections

Our Staff Reporter
January 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination has sought presentation on the recent elections conducted by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) at the federal, provincial, and district levels.

The committee met on Friday at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Mastikhel, MNA. The proceedings included a briefing on the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), as well as discussion on Pakistan Kabaddi Federation. The committee expressed dissatisfaction over the inadequate preparation of the management in delivering a comprehensive presentation on the agenda concerning the recent elections conducted by the Pakistan Football Federation at the federal, provincial, and district levels. The committee directed the PFF to provide a more thorough and well-prepared briefing on the agenda within 15 days. Additionally, the committee instructed the PFF and the Pakistan Sports Board to ensure the briefing/working papers are submitted at least three days prior to the next committee meeting.

The committee directed the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to include details in the next briefing regarding the eligibility of voters for the election, decisions on appeals by individuals or bodies banned by the PFF during the elections, and the orders of the Supreme Court. Furthermore, the committee instructed the representative of the Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) to convey its directive to the PKF President, ensuring his presence at the next meeting. The meeting was attended by Anjum Aqeel Khan, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasir, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Sayed Sami Ullah and Ms. Shaista Khan MNAs along with the Secretary of IPC, member Normalization Committee, Secretary General Kabaddi Federation and other officials from the ministry and the attached departments.

