Saturday, January 11, 2025
One killed, four injured in Karachi firing

STAFF REPORT
January 11, 2025
KARACHI  -  One person was killed and four others sustained injuries in a firing incident that occurred near Quidabad Ghosht Gali area located at Shah Latif Town police station, Karachi, TV channels quoting police reported on Friday. According to initial reports, one person lost his life and four others sustained injuries in a firing incident that held near Quidabad Ghosht Gali area. A Police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police are investigating the matter.

