Opp likely to submit requisition for NA session

Our Staff Reporter
January 11, 2025
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  The opposition parties may soon submit a requisition in the National Assembly Secretariat to summon the lower house session in next week to discuss current political situation. The opposition wants to summon the proceedings to raise a host of matters including recent stalemate in PTI and government’s talks.  The Speaker National Assembly, according to the rules and procedures, is bound to summon the proceedings within the 14 days of submission of the requisition.
On the other hand, the government is also contemplating to summon the session of the national assembly by the mid of month. Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is currently abroad so the final day to summon the national assembly session likely to decided in the next week.

Our Staff Reporter

