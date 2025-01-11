Opposition, treasury agree to negotiate on alleged fake cases against PTI leaders

LAHORE - The Opposition and the Treasury in Punjab Assembly Friday agreed to sit together to discuss the alleged fake cases instituted against the PTI leaders and the incidents of November 26.

This happened during the general discussion on law and order when Punjab’s Law Minister Sohaib Bharath offered to negotiate with the Opposition on the issue. Responding to the goodwill gesture shown by the law minister, Opposition leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar that the Opposition was ready to have discussion with the government team at the Punjab Assembly forum.

“We are ready, but we won’t run away from the field”, Bachar told the law minister. In return, the law Minister said, “We are not the ones who run. A politician’s only way forward is to keep the doors of dialogue open. We’ve taken a step forward; you take one too.” Opposition leader Ahmad Khan Bhachar responded to the law minister’s offer, saying, “We stand by our stance. If the House decides the time and place, and the law minister consults us, we are ready to talk.”

Senior Provincial Assembly member Samiullah Khan stated that if both parties bring their mandates and sit together to initiate dialogue, it would be a significant step for the Punjab Assembly.

Earlier, the opposition staged a token walkout to register a protest over non-inclusion of their members in the adjournment motion committee sparking a verbal clash between the two sides. The opposition members, however, returned to the House after half an hour and raised slogans for the release of the PTI founder Imran Khan. The 20th session of the Punjab Assembly was held in the old Assembly building. The session also witnessed a treasury member complaining that a civil bureaucrat misbehaved with her . Shazia Rizwan disclosed that an Assistant Commissioner in Sheikhupura argued and misbehaved with her when she asked for action against vulgarity in theaters.

During the session, drafts of the Punjab Alternate Dispute Resolution (Amendment) Act 2025, the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Act 2025, and the Punjab Criminal Investigation (Amendment) Act 2025 were presented in the House. Additionally, ten audit reports were submitted. After completing the agenda, Deputy Speaker Malik Zaheer Iqbal Chandar adjourned the session until 1 PM on Monday.