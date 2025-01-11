Over 150 PTI protesters get post arrest bail

ISLAMABAD - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Friday granted post arrest bails to 153 PTI activists while rejected bails of other 24 in D-Chowk protest case.

ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulkernain heard the post arrest bail petitions of 177 accused.

The court accepted the bails of 43 accused out of 48 in a case registered by Karachi Company police station. Similarly, bails of two accused were approved and five were rejected in FIR registered by Tornol Police Station. The court also accepted bails of nine accused out of ten in case of I-9 police station. In case of Kohsar police station, the lower court granted bail to 28 accused and rejected five. Likewise, the bails of 25 persons were approved in an FIA of secretariat police station.

The 42 accused out of 45 were given bails in another case registered by Margalla police station. However, an accused in FIR of Kohsar Police station was also granted bail.

The court accepted the bails of aforesaid accused against surety bonds worth Rs5,000 each and ordered the authorities to release them.

Court expresses annoyance over absence of Bushra Bibi

A special court on Friday summoned five more prosecution witnesses on January 14, for testimony against PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in toshakhana-II case.

During this day’s hearing, defense lawyer concluded cross-examination against a witness Muhammad Ahad, deputy director coordination Cabinet Division.

Special Court’s Judge Shahrukh Arjamand heard the aforesaid case against PTI’s founding chairman and his wife at Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi.

During hearing, the court expressed serious concern over absence of Bushra Bibi and her lawyer. Expressing annoyance, the court said that it would take legal action if the defense lawyer couldn’t conduct cross examination against the prosecution witness on next hearing.

On the occasion, the court also recorded the statement of a witness Talat. The court summoned five more witnesses including Muhammad Shahfqat, Qaiser, Umar Saddiq, Mohsin and Faheem for testimony on next hearing.