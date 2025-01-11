Pakistan and Egypt strengthen ties amid calls for global religious harmony

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain highlighted the deep-rooted historical, religious, and cultural ties between Pakistan and Egypt during a meeting with a high-level delegation led by Egypt's Grand Mufti Dr Nazir Muhammad Ayyad in Islamabad on Saturday.

The discussion focused on addressing the rising trend of religious intolerance worldwide, as well as combating terrorism, sectarianism, and promoting interfaith harmony.

Dr Nazir Ayad stressed the urgent need for a joint action plan to counter the threats of terrorism faced by the Muslim Ummah.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar met OIC Secretary General Hissein Brahim Taha. Ishaq Dar praised the OIC’s steadfast support for the Kashmiris’ struggle for self-determination and appreciated the organization's participation in the international conference on “Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities.”