Pakistan leads charge on climate action: Romina highlights key achievements at COP29

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Climate Change, Romina Khurshid Alam, emphasized Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to combating global warming and reducing carbon emissions during a seminar at NUST University on Friday.

She highlighted Pakistan’s credible role in international climate negotiations, particularly at COP 29, where the nation contributed significantly to discussions aimed at addressing the global climate crisis. Addressing the audience, Romina Khurshid underscored the alarming reality of rising global temperatures and the inability to achieve the Paris Agreement target of limiting warming to 1.5°C.

“Global warming is gradually increasing, and urgent action is required,” she said.

She pointed out Pakistan’s leadership in facilitating consensus on Article 6 after nine years of negotiations, striking a balance between the interests of developed and developing nations.

Romina also shed light on Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to curb carbon emissions, with over $730 million committed for projects starting in 2025. However, she reminded the audience of Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change, citing the devastating 2022 floods that caused widespread destruction and disproportionately affected women. She emphasized the importance of raising public awareness to minimize losses during natural disasters and commended the collaboration between NUST and the Ministry of Climate Change in addressing climate challenges. “Youth have a pivotal role to play in tackling climate change,” she said, urging collective action to achieve sustainable climate goals.

Romina reiterated Pakistan’s positive contributions to COP, representing climate-vulnerable nations and welcoming global cooperation. “Pakistan not only fought for its own cause but also represented all affected countries,” she noted.

She lauded the involvement of Pakistani youth in climate advocacy, emphasizing their capabilities and the nation’s reputation for excelling in welfare initiatives.

Highlighting the availability of trillions in global climate funds, Romina stressed the need for innovative industrial technology to ensure environmental protection.

She concluded with a call to action, urging nations to work together to raise global awareness about climate change and secure a sustainable future for all.