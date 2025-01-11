Saturday, January 11, 2025
Past in Perspective

“The relic doesn’t seem like something from the past. It’s the vestige of the future.” –David Mitchell

Past in Perspective
January 11, 2025
The Shroud of Turin, a centuries-old linen cloth, is perhaps one of the most enigmatic and debated relics in the world. Believed by some to be the burial cloth of Jesus Christ, it bears the faint, ghostly image of a man who appears to have suffered crucifixion. The shroud has fascinated scientists, theologians, and historians alike, with numerous studies and examinations conducted to unravel its mysteries. While some regard it as a genuine relic, others maintain skepticism, citing carbon dating results that suggest it hails from medieval times. The Shroud of Turin remains a profound religious and scientific enigma, captivating the imagination of many.

