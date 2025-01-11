PCB announces Test Squad for West Indies series

On Saturday, the (PCB) unveiled a 15-player squad for the ICC World Test Championship Tests against the , scheduled in Multan from January 17-21 and January 25-29.

The squad includes seven changes from the team that toured South Africa. Retained players are Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan, Noman Ali, and Salman Ali Agha. Sajid Khan and Abrar Ahmed return to bolster the spin attack, while Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Huraira replace injured Saim Ayub and the out-of-form Abdullah Shafique.

The pace unit sees changes in workload management, with Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza, and Naseem Shah rested. Mohammad Ali and uncapped Kashif Ali have been included, alongside Khurram Shahzad. With wicketkeeper Haseebullah injured, Rohail Nazir has been added to the squad.

Pakistan Test Squad:

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan, Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s U-19 Women’s cricket team departed for Malaysia via Dubai to participate in the 2025 ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, running from January 18 to February 2.

Led by wicketkeeper-batter Komal Khan, the team will compete in Group B alongside England, Ireland, and the United States. Pakistan’s campaign begins on January 18 against the US, followed by matches against England on January 20 and Ireland on January 22.

Captain Komal Khan expressed confidence in the team’s preparations, aiming for a strong performance in the tournament, marking a significant milestone for women’s cricket in Pakistan.