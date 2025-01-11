Peshawar’s Smoke-Free Status: A Step Backward in Tackling Pakistan’s Smoking Crisis

Peshawar has been declared a smoke-free district, banning tobacco use in all public places without designated smoking areas. While this move aims to curb smoking, it raises critical questions about its effectiveness in Pakistan’s socio-economic context. With millions of smokers in the country, prohibition is not the solution, as it risks pushing smokers into unregulated spaces without addressing the root problem. A vast majority of smokers remain unaware of the transition methods offered by Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) strategies, and the government has yet to play an active role in supporting this shift.

Pakistan has long relied on restrictive tobacco control measures, from high taxation to smoking bans, yet smoking prevalence remains alarmingly high. These policies fail to acknowledge a crucial reality – banning tobacco use does not eliminate demand. Instead, it shifts consumption patterns, often toward the illicit trade, which already accounts for a significant portion of Pakistan’s tobacco market. This not only undermines public health efforts but also results in massive tax losses for the government.

Countries like Sweden and Japan have successfully reduced smoking rates by offering alternatives such as oral nicotine pouches and Heated Tobacco Products (HTPs), respectively. These products provide smokers with better alternative options while still addressing nicotine dependence, proving that harm reduction is a more effective approach than prohibition.

For Pakistan, the way forward should involve promoting and regulating THR products, not imposing blanket bans. Making these alternatives accessible and educating the public about their lower risks can help reduce smoking rates. A harm reduction-focused approach would provide a practical and sustainable solution to the smoking crisis.

Collaboration between policymakers, medical professionals, and industry stakeholders is essential to developing a well-rounded strategy that prioritizes tobacco harm reduction.