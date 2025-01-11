PIA resumes Europe flights as four-year ban lifted

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Friday resumed its flight operation to Europe with its first flight taking off from Islamabad International Airport to Paris. This comes after the European Union lifted a four-year ban on the airline.

Speaking on the occasion, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif termed the resumption of flights to Europe as a historic moment, saying that gradually the national flag carrier will operate across all of Europe. He expressed the commitment to restore the past prestige of PIA, emphasising the national flag carrier is our pride and identity. The defence minister mentioned that PIA flights to the UK and the US will also commence. Khawaja Asif said PIA will be privatised and its fleet will be expanded. He said PIA will recapture its market.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the nation on departure of the first flight of Pakistan Airlines (PIA) to Paris following restoration of PIA flight operation to Europe. The prime minister, in a statement said the restoration of PIA flights to Europe will facilitate the overseas Pakistanis as they will benefit from the direct flights. He noted that due to suspension of flights, the national airlines had to incur huge losses worth billions of dollars and also had to lose its reputation.

“By the grace of Allah Almighty, the incumbent government has restored the identity of the national airlines,” the prime minister said.

After restoration of flights to Europe, PIA will move towards news development and progress, he added.

In this regard, the prime minister said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Aviation Khawaja Muhammad Asif, the relevant departments and their officers and staff deserved appreciation.