PIA’s direct Islamabad-Paris flight lands after four-year hiatus

PIA’s first direct flight to Paris, PK-749, landed safely at Charles de Gaulle Airport, marking the resumption of the airline’s operations to France after a gap of more than four years.

The passengers, along with PIA and Aviation officials, were warmly welcomed by Charge d’Affaires Huzefa Khanum and members of the Pakistani diaspora. Speaking at the occasion, the Charge d’Affaires described the direct flight as a significant step for overseas Pakistanis, highlighting that it will strengthen trade, tourism, business, and people-to-people connections between Pakistan, France, and the European Union.

PIA CEO Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat, who was on board the flight, stated that the airline will now operate direct flights between Islamabad and Paris twice a week, every Friday and Sunday, ensuring convenient air connectivity between the two countries. He also recalled that PIA had first launched direct flights to France in 1966.

A representative of Air France lauded the occasion, calling it a positive development for bilateral relations.

Passengers arriving in Paris expressed delight at the reduced travel time and appreciated the quality of service on board. To celebrate the milestone, a cake-cutting ceremony was held at Charles de Gaulle Airport, attended by embassy staff and PIA officials.