PM stresses girls' education as key to progress at International Conference

on Saturday emphasized the urgent need to address the barriers to girls’ education in Muslim societies, calling it the cornerstone of societal progress.

Speaking at the inauguration of a two-day , ‘Girls’ Education in Muslim Societies: Challenges and Opportunities,’ in Islamabad, the premier highlighted the pivotal role of education in national development. The event, attended by ministers from 47 countries and representatives from various institutions, will culminate with the signing of the Islamabad Declaration.

PM Shehbaz underscored Islam’s emphasis on knowledge for all, including women, and expressed pride in hosting the event, describing it as an honor for Pakistan. He paid tribute to notable Pakistani women such as Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, and IT prodigy Arfa Karim for their significant contributions.

Reflecting on women’s roles in Islamic history, including Hazrat Khadija (RA), the premier urged accelerated efforts to overcome barriers to girls’ education, particularly in economically disadvantaged nations.

He highlighted government initiatives like distributing modern laptops to high-performing female students, aiming to empower them in the global economy.

Participants praised the conference’s inclusive agenda and the premier’s address, which resonated deeply with the audience, especially his use of Arabic phrases to emphasize key points.

