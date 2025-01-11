PM wants international talent in tribunals to reform FBR

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the authorities concerned to appoint talented manpower in the appellate tribunals to ensure the swift disposal of legal cases regarding the Federal Board of Revenue’s revenue collection.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting to review the matters regarding the appellate tribunals, called for necessary measures to clear the backlog of cases and warned against any laxity, according to a press release issued by the PM Office. He said people of international caliber should be recruited in the tribunals offering them competitive salaries and perks in accordance with their professional capabilities.

He told the participants that work on FBR reforms was going at a fast pace and a Faceless Customs Assessment System had been installed at the Karachi Port to curb corruption and considerably reduce clearance time.

He reiterated the government’s resolve to bring the tax evaders under the tax net to avert the burden from the poor people. In the briefing, the prime minister instructed the completion of reforms in the Inland Appellate Tribunals within the stipulated time.

Federal Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister of State for Finance Ali Pervaiz Malik, Attorney General of Pakistan and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

Also, PM Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed appreciation for the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) principled position and consistent support for the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with its relevant resolutions and those of the United Nations.

The prime minister was talking to Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Friday at the Prime Minister’s House.

The prime minister thanked the OIC Secretary General for his participation in the International Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities, being organized in Islamabad on 11-12, January 2025. He noted that the initiative was aimed at galvanizing concrete and concerted efforts to further improve quality education and women empowerment in the Muslim World.

Deeply appreciating the Secretary General for his dynamic stewardship of the OIC, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support to advancing the Organisation’s shared priorities and objectives while making it more effective as a collective voice of the Muslim Ummah.

On Palestine issue, while strongly condemning Israel’s genocidal campaign, he stressed upon the need to bring an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, ensure unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people and global accountability of Israel for its widely documented war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Secretary General reaffirmed OIC’s full support to the Kashmiri people in their legitimate struggle for freedom and self-determination and briefed the Prime Minister about the OIC’s ongoing diplomatic efforts in this regard. The Secretary General agreed with the Prime Minister that the OIC should continue to press upon the international community for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and stressed that addressing the Palestinian Question on basis of the two-state solution was key to ensuring durable peace and stability in the region. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of shared interest, including Afghanistan and the global surge in Islamophobia.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatimi were also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif on Friday praised the Muslim World League’s (MWL) support in promoting the true identity of Islam at the global level, advocating the common goals of the Muslim world, and promoting mutual respect and understanding between religions, beliefs and cultures.

The prime minister made these remarks during a call on paid by the Secretary General of Muslim World League, Sheikh

Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa here at the Prime Minister House, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

He extended his gratitude to the Secretary General of MWL for the decision to establish the Sirat Museum in Pakistan and underscored the country’s vision to continue to work for the early completion of joint projects, especially the establishment of Sirat Museum.

Appreciating the thoughtful leadership of the Secretary General, the prime minister praised the organization’s support in promoting the true identity of Islam at the global level, advocating the common goals of the Muslim world, and promoting mutual respect and understanding between religions, beliefs and cultures.

Welcoming the Secretary General on his arrival in Pakistan, the prime minister appreciated the support of the MWL in

co-hosting the International Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Countries on January 11-12 in Islamabad.

The two leaders highlighted the sustainability and effectiveness of this partnership and agreed that holding this conference would send an important message to the world on the important topic of the Muslim world’s commitment to promoting girls’ education.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s support for the objectives and goals of the Muslim World League.

The Secretary General thanked the Government of Pakistan for the elaborate arrangements for the International Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Countries and the cooperation with the MWL in this regard.

He appreciated Pakistan’s determination and efforts to advance the goals of the Muslim world at the international level while further strengthening the brotherly relations between Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah.

Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa told the prime minister that at the end of this conference, a consensus-based “Islamabad Declaration” will be issued regarding the education of girls in Muslim countries, which will prove to be a milestone in the promotion of women’s education.

He said that eminent scholars, scholars and academicians from different schools of thought are participating in this conference from all over the world. “This conference will help in removing misunderstandings about important topics like women’s education and Islamophobia,” he added.

In the meeting, the prime minister mentioned Pakistan’s long-standing fraternal relations with Saudi Arabia and expressed good wishes for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Muhammad bin Salman Al Saud.

In the meeting, the prime minister, while discussing the situation in the Middle East, condemned the atrocities committed by Israel on innocent Palestinians and called upon the international community to take measures to address the Gaza issue.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Maliki and senior officials were present in the meeting.