Proud of US-Pak partnership, says US outgoing envoy

ISLAMABAD - Outgoing US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome, on Friday said he was proud of Us-Pakistan partnership.

In a farewell video message, he highlighted the achievements of the US-Pakistan partnership and shared his reflections on his three-year tenure in the country.

“During my time as US Ambassador to Pakistan, we have worked with our Pakistani friends to enter a new chapter in our partnership,” Ambassador Blome said. “Over the last three years, we have worked together to tackle some of the greatest challenges of our time, including overcoming the COVID pandemic and helping millions of people rebuild after 2022’s devastating floods. We created jobs and opportunities that lift people up, and we’ve expanded access to quality health care and education.”

The Ambassador also spoke about the personal connections and experiences he gained in Pakistan. “From conversations over chai, to Qawwali performances, to the thrill of playing cricket, it has been a joy and a privilege to experience the warmth and hospitality that I have found in every corner of Pakistan. Islamabad has become a home away from home,” he remarked.

Ambassador Blome also reflected on his visits across Pakistan, highlighting the unique qualities of each region. “In Lahore, I have seen how deeply culture and tradition are woven into the fabric of this historic city. I have walked with farmers in Punjab’s fertile fields, where we’ve brought the best of American technology and innovation to Pakistan’s energy, water, and agriculture sectors,” he said.

In Karachi, he was inspired by the city’s entrepreneurial spirit. “As my time in Pakistan comes to an end, I wanted to visit the City of Lights one last time. Karachi is a city of entrepreneurs – business leaders who are driving the economic future of this country. We have made expanding trade and investment our top priorities as Pakistan works to break free from debt and dependency. And we brought the best of American technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship to Pakistan. Together, we can create a more hopeful and prosperous future,” he said.

Ambassador Blome also lauded Pakistan’s diverse landscapes and cultural heritage. “From Gwadar to Gilgit, I have had the great privilege of traveling all over this beautiful country, from the stunning peaks of the north to the remarkable heritage sites of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. I have witnessed the diversity of Pakistan’s landscapes and its people, and I have experienced the richness of its culture,” he maintained.

The Ambassador expressed gratitude and hope for the future. “It has been an honour to serve as Ambassador of the United States of America to Pakistan. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made and hopeful for Pakistan’s future. Phir Milein Ge (we will meet again),” he added.