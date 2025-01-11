PSX turns bullish, gains 609 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Friday, gaining losing 609.03 points, a positive change of 0.54 percent, closing at 113,247.29 points as compared to 112,638.26 points on the last trading day.

A total of 499,846,692 shares were traded during the day as compared to 695,142,411 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs24.142 billion against Rs24.293 billion on the last trading day. As many as 450 companies transacted their shares in the stock market. 177 of them recorded gains and 218 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 55 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 68,828,791 shares at Rs1.75 per share, Fauji Foods Limited with 31,850,296 shares at Rs17.09 per share and Cnergyico PK with 31,582,736 shares at Rs6.68 per share.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs351.39 per share price, closing at Rs7,502.60, whereas the runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs89.00 rise in its per share price to Rs20,900.01.

PIA Holding Company Limited B witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs67.82 per share, closing at Rs844.57, followed by Service Industries Limited with Rs28.58 decline to close at Rs1,416.18.