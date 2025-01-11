Punjab govt to to launch eco-friendly transport project

LAHORE - The Punjab government has decided to promote eco-friendly transport in Lahore and launch electric auto-rickshaws instead of traditional auto-rickshaws in the city. According to EPA sources, in the first phase, $90 million will be spent on electric rickshaws and charging stations. The Punjab chief minister has assigned the task to Provincial Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan. In this connection, the World Bank has also expressed its willingness to provide grant-in-aid for electric auto-rickshaws. The WB has sent the grant-in-aid case to the Executive Board for approval, that is expected in the World Bank Executive Board meeting in March this year. Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan recently said in a statement that a strategy has been formulated to operate electric auto-rickshaws, pollution and smog will be dealt with through electric public transport.