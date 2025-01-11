Punjab launches ‘Dhi Rani Program’ with record 1,500 weddings in a single day

Punjab is set to make history by launching its first-ever ‘Dhi Rani Program,’ under which a record 1,500 couples will tie the knot in a single day across the province.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will officially inaugurate the program by attending a mass wedding ceremony involving 50 couples in Lahore.

The government has allocated a budget of PKR 1 billion for the ‘Dhi Rani Program.’ In its first phase, 3,000 weddings will be organized. All couples will receive furniture and essential household items as gifts from the Punjab government. Additionally, each couple will be given a cash gift of PKR 100,000 by the chief minister.

During the event, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will also launch the ‘Dhi Rani Card,’ through which newlywed couples can avail the PKR 100,000 cash gift.

The initiative aims to support deserving families by helping them reduce the financial burden of marriage, fostering a positive social impact across the province.