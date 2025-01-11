Saturday, January 11, 2025
Punjab schools to reopen on January 13 with adjusted timings amid cold wave

Web Desk
8:36 PM | January 11, 2025
National

All public and private schools in Punjab are set to reopen on Monday, January 13, after a three-week winter break, with no further extensions, according to the provincial government.

Khalid Nazir Wattoo, Secretary of School Education, confirmed that classes would resume as scheduled despite rumors of an extended vacation.

The Punjab Department of Special Education has also announced revised school hours to accommodate the ongoing cold wave. Special education schools will operate from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM Monday through Thursday and Saturday, with early dismissal at 12:00 PM on Fridays.

To help students cope with the cold weather, the department is relaxing its uniform policy, permitting students to wear warmer clothes. This adjustment will remain in place from January 13 to February 15.

Schools across the province have been closed since December 20 and will now resume under the updated guidelines.

Web Desk

National

