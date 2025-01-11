Qureshi reaffirms ICCI’s resolute dedication to driving economic advancement

ISLAMABAD - Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, president of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), has reaffirmed the Chamber’s resolute dedication to driving economic advancement by championing the principles of ease of doing business. He extolled the pivotal role of the business community as the cornerstone of the nation’s economic edifice, pledging that the ICCI remains steadfast in addressing their challenges with utmost urgency. President Qureshi unveiled the Chamber’s ambitious vision to establish a state-of-the-art expo center in Islamabad—a beacon for manufacturers to showcase their products to domestic and international audiences. Recognizing the acute congestion plaguing existing industrial zones, he underscored the pressing need for a strategically located modern industrial estate to invigorate industrial growth and enhance accessibility. Elaborating further, he outlined initiatives to foster the exchange of business delegations on regional and global fronts. These endeavors, he noted, would fortify partnerships with other Chambers of Commerce while unlocking expansive opportunities to bolster exports. The Chamber also aims to elevate industrial infrastructure to international benchmarks, magnetizing foreign direct investment through collaborative ventures. President Qureshi exuded confidence that these transformative efforts would catalyze robust business activity, generate significant employment opportunities, stimulate auxiliary industries, and amplify foreign exchange earnings through augmented export capacity. In his address, he highlighted the Chamber’s ongoing strides towards enhancing member services. The digitalization of ICCI processes is well underway, alongside plans for the renovation of meeting and conference facilities to foster a more dynamic and professional environment. Furthermore, he underscored the imperative of equipping the Chamber’s secretariat staff with advanced training to augment their professional competencies.