Saturday, January 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Qureshi reaffirms ICCI’s resolute dedication to driving economic advancement

Staff Reporter
January 11, 2025
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  Nasir Mansoor Qureshi, president of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), has reaffirmed the Chamber’s resolute dedication to driving economic advancement by championing the principles of ease of doing business. He extolled the pivotal role of the business community as the cornerstone of the nation’s economic edifice, pledging that the ICCI remains steadfast in addressing their challenges with utmost urgency. President Qureshi unveiled the Chamber’s ambitious vision to establish a state-of-the-art expo center in Islamabad—a beacon for manufacturers to showcase their products to domestic and international audiences. Recognizing the acute congestion plaguing existing industrial zones, he underscored the pressing need for a strategically located modern industrial estate to invigorate industrial growth and enhance accessibility. Elaborating further, he outlined initiatives to foster the exchange of business delegations on regional and global fronts. These endeavors, he noted, would fortify partnerships with other Chambers of Commerce while unlocking expansive opportunities to bolster exports. The Chamber also aims to elevate industrial infrastructure to international benchmarks, magnetizing foreign direct investment through collaborative ventures. President Qureshi exuded confidence that these transformative efforts would catalyze robust business activity, generate significant employment opportunities, stimulate auxiliary industries, and amplify foreign exchange earnings through augmented export capacity. In his address, he highlighted the Chamber’s ongoing strides towards enhancing member services. The digitalization of ICCI processes is well underway, alongside plans for the renovation of meeting and conference facilities to foster a more dynamic and professional environment. Furthermore, he underscored the imperative of equipping the Chamber’s secretariat staff with advanced training to augment their professional competencies.

PTI says negotiation team denied meeting with Imran in jail

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1736506067.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025