RDA review meeting evaluates performance of directorates

Rawalpindi - On the directions of the Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Kinza Murtaza, a performance review meeting was held to assess the recovery progress across various directorates of the RDA.

The meeting was chaired by the Additional Director General RDA Awais Manzoor Tarar. The attendees of the meeting were Engineering Directorate Chief Engineer Muhammad Anwar Baran, Director Estate Management Shahzad Gondal, Deputy Director Finance Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti, Superintendent Building Control Raja Arslan and others.

The meeting focused on evaluating the performance and identifying areas for improvement in the recovery processes of each respective directorate. The heads of each directorate provided detailed updates on their ongoing efforts and discussed strategies to enhance recovery efficiency moving forward.

“This review meeting demonstrates RDA’s commitment to improving operational efficiency and ensuring effective management across all departments,” said RDA DG.

Kinza Murtaza has been emphasizing the importance of maintaining transparency and improving recovery mechanisms to support the authority’s development goals. During the meeting, it was decided that further steps and actions will be taken to ensure the smooth functioning of RDA’s operations very soon.