Saturday, January 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

RDA review meeting evaluates performance of directorates

Our Staff Reporter
January 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi  -  On the directions of the Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Kinza Murtaza, a performance review meeting was held to assess the recovery progress across various directorates of the RDA.

The meeting was chaired by the Additional Director General RDA Awais Manzoor Tarar. The attendees of the meeting were Engineering Directorate Chief Engineer Muhammad Anwar Baran, Director Estate Management Shahzad Gondal, Deputy Director Finance Muhammad Junaid Taj Bhatti, Superintendent Building Control Raja Arslan and others.

The meeting focused on evaluating the performance and identifying areas for improvement in the recovery processes of each respective directorate. The heads of each directorate provided detailed updates on their ongoing efforts and discussed strategies to enhance recovery efficiency moving forward.

“This review meeting demonstrates RDA’s commitment to improving operational efficiency and ensuring effective management across all departments,” said RDA DG. 

ISSI signs MoU with Center for International Strategic Studies AJK

Kinza Murtaza has been emphasizing the importance of maintaining transparency and improving recovery mechanisms to support the authority’s development goals. During the meeting, it was decided that further steps and actions will be taken to ensure the smooth functioning of RDA’s operations very soon. 

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1736577358.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025