Saturday, January 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Robbers loot cash, valuable items from trader’s home

STAFF REPORT
January 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  A trader was robbed of cash, jewelry and other valuable items worth around Rs6.5 million in a house robbery committed in Sangam City area of Kotri SITE area in Jamshoro district on Friday. According to the police, six armed men barged in the house of Sheraz Sikandar Panhwar and held the family members hostage while conducting the robbery. The police informed that 16 tola gold, Rs1.3 million cash, mobile phones, watches and other valuable items were robbed while the robbers also took away the CCTV cameras’ recordings. Later, an FIR was lodged at Kotri SITE police station on the complaint of Sheraz Sikandar Panhwar.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1736506067.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025