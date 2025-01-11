Robbers loot cash, valuable items from trader’s home

HYDERABAD - A trader was robbed of cash, jewelry and other valuable items worth around Rs6.5 million in a house robbery committed in Sangam City area of Kotri SITE area in Jamshoro district on Friday. According to the police, six armed men barged in the house of Sheraz Sikandar Panhwar and held the family members hostage while conducting the robbery. The police informed that 16 tola gold, Rs1.3 million cash, mobile phones, watches and other valuable items were robbed while the robbers also took away the CCTV cameras’ recordings. Later, an FIR was lodged at Kotri SITE police station on the complaint of Sheraz Sikandar Panhwar.