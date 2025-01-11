Saturday, January 11, 2025
SACM KP administers oath to JPC office-bearers

Our Staff Reporter
January 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Communication and Works, Sohail Afridi, visited the Jamrud Press Club and administered the oath to its newly formed cabinet for 2024-2025.  

The cabinet includes President Sajid Ali, Senior Vice President Shafakat, Vice President Ali Akbar, General Secretary Mohammad Akbar Afridi, Finance Secretary Dilawar Khan, Joint Secretary Hukamran Khan, and Press Secretary Ameer Zada.  

Speaking at the event, Sohail Afridi praised the press for its vital role as the fourth pillar of the state. He highlighted the media’s responsibility in ensuring transparency and accountability, urging journalists to remain truthful and resilient against external pressures. He remarked, “Media serves as the eyes of society, and its role is pivotal in public betterment.”  

To support the press club’s operations, Afridi announced financial assistance of Rs. 2 lakh for Jamrud Press Club and pledged additional support for its solarization and furniture needs. The club members expressed gratitude for the support.

 and reaffirmed their commitment to serving the public with integrity.  

This event highlighted the collaborative efforts between government officials and media professionals in building a more informed and empowered society.

Our Staff Reporter

