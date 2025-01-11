SACM KP visits Women University Swabi

Swabi - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Rangez Khan, visited Women University Swabi (WUS), accompanied by Sohail Yousafzai, President of PTI Swabi District.

The VC of Women University Swabi, Dr Mian Sayed Khan, welcomed the delegation. During the visit, Dr. Khan highlighted the university’s ongoing challenges, particularly the need for the regularization of faculty members. Dr Rasia Bano, the Registrar of the university, provided an overview of the university’s progress and the hurdles it faces.

In a meeting with the faculty and administration, Haji Rangez Khan assured that the permanent employment of every faculty member at the university is his top priority. He confirmed that steps would be taken on a priority basis to address this issue. Rangez Khan expressed his appreciation for the efforts of VC, highlighting the vice-chancellor’s achievements.

in a short time and commending his vision for the institution.

Haji Rangez Khan praised the efforts of the university’s administration, announcing that the Umma Welfare Trust is constructing a mosque on the university campus. This initiative, aimed at providing a place of worship for both faculty and female students, reflects the university’s commitment to the well-being of its community.