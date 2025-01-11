Security forces seize over 1000 metric tons of drugs, arrest 2498 peddlers

Security forces have continued their extensive crackdown against drug trafficking, resulting in significant seizures and arrests across the country.

According to official sources, since September 2023, a total of 1074.77 metric tons of various drugs have been confiscated during multiple operations. In addition, 2498 drug peddlers have been apprehended.

The authorities have emphasized their commitment to curbing the menace of drug trafficking, which poses a serious threat to public health and safety. The ongoing operations are part of a broader effort to dismantle drug networks and prevent the illegal trade from spreading further.

Officials confirmed that investigations are underway, and strict legal action will be taken against those involved in the drug trade.