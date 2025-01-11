Seven days frozen fairy tale festival to start in Gilgit-Baltistan on January 15

GIlGIT - The Seven days Frozen Fairy Tale Festival is coming to Gilgit-Baltistan from January 15 to January 25, 2025. This exciting winter event will take place in all districts of the region and is expected to attract both locals and visitors. The festival is being organised by the Tourism and Culture Department of Gilgit-Baltistan, along with local communities and other partners. It will offer a variety of fun activities for everyone to enjoy. Visitors can take part in winter sports like skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating. The festival will also include cultural shows that highlight the traditions and heritage of Gilgit-Baltistan. A special ice sculpture exhibition will feature beautiful artwork made from ice, adding to the magic of the event. Food lovers will get to enjoy local dishes, while traditional games will provide fun and entertainment for all ages. The festival is a great opportunity to experience the beauty of Gilgit-Baltistan in winter and enjoy its culture, food, and traditions.