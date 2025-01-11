Saturday, January 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Seven days frozen fairy tale festival to start in Gilgit-Baltistan on January 15

NEWS WIRE
January 11, 2025
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

GIlGIT  -  The Seven days Frozen Fairy Tale Festival is coming to Gilgit-Baltistan from January 15 to January 25, 2025. This exciting winter event will take place in all districts of the region and is expected to attract both locals and visitors. The festival is being organised by the Tourism and Culture Department of Gilgit-Baltistan, along with local communities and other partners. It will offer a variety of fun activities for everyone to enjoy. Visitors can take part in winter sports like skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating. The festival will also include cultural shows that highlight the traditions and heritage of Gilgit-Baltistan. A special ice sculpture exhibition will feature beautiful artwork made from ice, adding to the magic of the event. Food lovers will get to enjoy local dishes, while traditional games will provide fun and entertainment for all ages. The festival is a great opportunity to experience the beauty of Gilgit-Baltistan in winter and enjoy its culture, food, and traditions.

Global Information Age

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1736506067.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025