Sindh govt utilising all its resources to provide modern healthcare facilities to public

Our Staff Reporter
January 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Lala Jafar on Friday said that the Sindh government was utilizing all its resources to provide modern healthcare facilities to the public. He expressed this during the inauguration of a one-day free medical camp in Gulshan-e-Hamid. According to a press release, the medical camp offered screening and vaccinations for TB, Hepatitis, Dengue, HIV, Malaria and Chikungunya. Over 200 patients were examined, and free medicines were distributed. The event was attended by UC Chairman Anwar Abbas, Bhai Khan Welfare’s founder and general secretary Haji Muhammad Yaseen Arain, along with a large number of people from various walks of life. Dr Lala Jafar highlighted that the Sindh government was equipping public hospitals with modern machinery, renovating facilities and providing improved healthcare services to underprivileged areas without discrimination. He urged citizens to avail the services of public hospitals, where treatment, medicines and various tests were provided free of cost. The DHO also assured his full cooperation regarding the establishment of a dispensary in the area.

Our Staff Reporter

