HYDERABAD - Famous Sindhi folk singer Wazeer Ali Umrani breathed his last after a protracted illness in Qambar on Friday. Famous for his other name of Bulbulay Sindh, Wazeer Ali Umrani was suffering from a liver disease. Folk singer’s last rites were performed at Sarmast Umrani village in Tehsil Meeru Khan. Umrani sang thousands of songs in six different languages including Sindhi, Balochi and Urdu.