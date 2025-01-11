Six killed, seven injured in fireworks blast in Phalia village

At least six people, including women and children, lost their lives, and seven others were injured in a blast caused by fireworks preparation in Kot Phulley Shah village near Phalia, Mandi Bahauddin district, on Saturday.

According to police, the explosion occurred when two men, Amir Shahzad and Imran Ali, were preparing fireworks on the upper floor of their house, reportedly triggered by an electric short circuit.

The powerful blast caused the rooftops of two houses to collapse. Rescue 1122 and police teams arrived at the scene, recovered the bodies and injured from the debris, and shifted them to hospitals in Phalia, Mandi Bahauddin, and Gujrat.

An investigation has been launched into the incident.