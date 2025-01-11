Saturday, January 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SLA to confer awards on 2024 best authors

NEWS WIRE
January 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) has sought nominations for the best books in a range of genres published in 2024, for the conferment of awards to the authors.

The SLA’s spokesman, Salim Jarwar, informed here on Friday that interest­ed authors have been requested to sub­mit five copies of their books to the au­thority by February 20.

According to him, the awards have been divided into four different cat­egories.

He explained that the first award pertains to works related to the Sindhi language, linguistics, research on lan­guage, vocabulary, grammar, accents, and the Indus script.

Jarwar added that the second award would be given to a work related to the publication of a book concerning the Sindhi language in any other language of the world. The spokesman said the third award would be dedicated to a re­search paper on a novel subject in Sin­dhi, approved by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Religions vital components in advancement of human society: Speakers

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1736577358.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025