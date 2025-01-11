SLA to confer awards on 2024 best authors

HYDERABAD - The Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) has sought nominations for the best books in a range of genres published in 2024, for the conferment of awards to the authors.
The SLA’s spokesman, Salim Jarwar, informed here on Friday that interested authors have been requested to submit five copies of their books to the authority by February 20.
According to him, the awards have been divided into four different categories.
He explained that the first award pertains to works related to the Sindhi language, linguistics, research on language, vocabulary, grammar, accents, and the Indus script.
Jarwar added that the second award would be given to a work related to the publication of a book concerning the Sindhi language in any other language of the world. The spokesman said the third award would be dedicated to a research paper on a novel subject in Sindhi, approved by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).