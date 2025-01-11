SLA to confer awards on 2024 best authors

HYDERABAD - The Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) has sought nominations for the best books in a range of genres published in 2024, for the conferment of awards to the authors.

The SLA’s spokesman, Salim Jarwar, informed here on Friday that interest­ed authors have been requested to sub­mit five copies of their books to the au­thority by February 20.

According to him, the awards have been divided into four different cat­egories.

He explained that the first award pertains to works related to the Sindhi language, linguistics, research on lan­guage, vocabulary, grammar, accents, and the Indus script.

Jarwar added that the second award would be given to a work related to the publication of a book concerning the Sindhi language in any other language of the world. The spokesman said the third award would be dedicated to a re­search paper on a novel subject in Sin­dhi, approved by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).