Saturday, January 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SLA to confer awards on best authors in 2024

STAFF REPORT
January 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -  The Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) has sought nominations for the best books in a range of genres published in 2024 for conferment of awards on the authors. The SLA’s spokesman Salim Jarwar informed here on Friday that the interested authors had been requested to submit 5 copies of their books to the authority by February 20.According to him, the awards had been divided in 4 different categories. He told that the first award pertained to Sindhi language, linguistics, research on language, vacabular, grammar, accents and the Indus script. Jarwar added that the second award would be given to a work related to publication of a book concerning Sindhi language in any other language of the world.The spokesman said the third award would be dedicated to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) approved research paper on a novel subject in Sindhi.The fourth award would be reserved for the mobile applications, softwares and digital platforms established in Sindhi. According to the spokesman, books publishing content against the country and religions would not be accepted for consideration for the awards.

PTI says negotiation team denied meeting with Imran in jail

 He apprised that a committee of experts would review the submissions before declaring the winners.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1736506067.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025